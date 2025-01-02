Zero-tolerance policy against fake arms licenses, dealers: Secy Home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Home Department identified several fake and bogus arms license dealers and weapons repairers, imposing a ban on their operations. Legal action was initiated under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, with cases filed against those involved.

A spokesperson to the Home Department said here on Thursday that following the directive of Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, a list of illegal arms dealers and repairers had been released, including their addresses.

Among the identified bogus arms dealers were National Rifles Company (Johar Town Lahore), MS Mokal Arms Company (Begum Kot Shahdara Lahore), English Arms Company (Neela Gumbad Lahore), Outdoor sports Arms and Ammunition Dealer (Mazang Chungi Lahore), Mohammad Akhtar Property Pak Arms Store (Shahdara Lahore), Akhtar Brothers Arms and Ammunition (Manawan Lahore), Ameen Brothers Arms and Ammunition (Ravi Road Lahore), Elle Brothers and Company (McLeod Road Lahore), MS Shahbaz Mohiuddin Arms and Ammunition (Neela Gumbad Lahore), Omega Enterprises and Company (Gulberg Lahore), Mohammad Zia al-Mustafa Arms and Ammunition (Gujrat), and Ilyas and Company (Bhimber Road Gujrat).

Similarly, among the fake arms repairers were AA Arms Repairing Workshop (Gulberg Main Boulevard Lahore), English Arms Company (Neela Gumbad Lahore), Ameen Ali Zafar (Lower Mall Lahore), Qasim Arms and Ammunition Dealers Repairing Workshop (GT Road Shahdara Lahore), Outdoor Sports Arms and Ammunition Dealer (Mazang Chungi Lahore), Elle Brothers and Company Arms Repairing Workshop (McLeod Road Lahore), and Mohammad Sufian Repairing Workshop (Sheikhupura).

Home Secretary Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal emphasized that any transactions involving arms from these individuals would be deemed illegal, and strict legal action would be taken against all parties involved. "We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against fake arms licenses and dealers," he said.

The Home Department was also conducting a comprehensive verification of all arms dealers and repairers across the province, Mengal added.

He further urged citizens to report any involvement in the fake arms trade by contacting the department’s toll-free helpline at 0800-11111.