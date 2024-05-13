Zero-tolerance policy against illegal housing schemes directed

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 08:41 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Additional Director General Dilawar Khan Chadr said that a zero-tolerance policy against illegal housing schemes should be adopted by mobilizing the field staff in the area of authority.

Presiding over a meeting here Monday, he directed to foil every attempt to establish private housing schemes by the developers through illegal means without completing the legal requirements.

The Additional Director General said that no effort should be spared for systematic town planning to bring the private housing schemes under legal framework. He strictly directed for indiscriminate action against any illegal housing scheme to ensure stoppage of violation of the law. He further directed for taking effective departmental measures to take notice of advertising campaigns of such housing schemes.

He said that 100 percent recovery of fines imposed on developers during inspection of the schemes should be ensured. Strict action should be taken against the developers if they are involved in use of the plots allocated for public utilities including parks, mosques, graveyards and other purposes.

He asked the citizens to be aware of illegal housing schemes and check their legal status and other records before buying or investing in plots.

Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Town Planning Ahmed Ibrahim, State Officer Aneeb Aslam Randhawa and other relevant officers and building inspectors participated in the meeting.

