Zero Tolerance Policy Against Illegal Occupants: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal has said that there is no place for land grabbers in Bahawalpur Division.

He said that zero tolerance policy has been adopted against illegal occupants of government lands.

He said that a grand operation against land grabbers has been launched in Bahawalpur Division on the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that hundreds of acres of land worth millions of rupees has been recovered since launch of operation on February 4. He told that an operation was launched by Assistant Commissioner Hasilpur Kamran Ashraf in Chak FW 20 area today, in which 121.5 kanal land was recovered from illegal possession.

The estimated value of the land is up to the tune of Rs. 21.2 million.

Commissioner affirmed that operation against illegal occupants will continue.

