UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance Policy Against Kite Flying, Aerial Firing: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Zero tolerance policy against kite flying, aerial firing: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, the Rawalpindi police conducted crackdown against the kite fliers without any discrimination.

During the crackdown, police have arrested 107 kite fliers, kite sellers and confiscated thousands of kites and strings from them besides recovering weapons from their custody.

The Rawal Town Police arrested 50 kite seller.

Similarly, Potohar Town police held 42 kite sellers and kite fliers.

While, Saddar Division Police nabbed 15 kite sellers. Kalashnikovs, rifles, pistols, bullets and other weapons were also recovered from the accused.

The CPO said that the accused were arrested through videos. There is zero tolerance policy against kite flying and aerial firing which will be ensured, he said and added that the incidents of loss of innocent lives and injuries due to kite flying and aerial firing were intolerable.

Related Topics

Firing Police Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main line ..

SEWA connects gas lines to 8 projects, 6 main lines

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring ..

Sharjah Wheelers Festival concludes with honouring winners

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sect ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts gaming sector workshop

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches first phase of ‘Emirati’ initiative to provide ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains chil ..

Sharjah&#039;s Child Safety Department trains children to surf Internet safely

2 hours ago
 Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.