Zero tolerance policy against kite flying, aerial firing: CPO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, the Rawalpindi police conducted crackdown against the kite fliers without any discrimination.

During the crackdown, police have arrested 107 kite fliers, kite sellers and confiscated thousands of kites and strings from them besides recovering weapons from their custody.

The Rawal Town Police arrested 50 kite seller.

Similarly, Potohar Town police held 42 kite sellers and kite fliers.

While, Saddar Division Police nabbed 15 kite sellers. Kalashnikovs, rifles, pistols, bullets and other weapons were also recovered from the accused.

The CPO said that the accused were arrested through videos. There is zero tolerance policy against kite flying and aerial firing which will be ensured, he said and added that the incidents of loss of innocent lives and injuries due to kite flying and aerial firing were intolerable.