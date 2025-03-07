Zero tolerance policy against profiteers, hoarders: commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The divisional administration is implementing a zero tolerance policy against profiteers and hoarders especially during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Commissioner Maryam Khan has given free hand to the Deputy Commissioners of all the four districts to take stern legal action against profiteers.

According to official sources here Friday, as many as 1112 habitual profiteers were arrested in all four districts and cases were registered against 5. The price control teams, despite several warnings, sealed 981 shops.

As many as 11,725 shopkeepers were also fined over Rs 1.8 million during Ramadan.

The price control magistrates held 237,185 inspections during the last six days.

The Commissioner said that all possible steps are being taken to provide relief to the citizens during the Ramadan.