Zero tolerance policy against those delaying registration of FIRs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The police will not compromise on its policy regarding immediate and free registration of crimes and to take stern action against those involved in delaying the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs).

It was stated by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar while reviewing the phone calls data of Rescue 15 about crime incidents. He thoroughly reviewed the crime data of last quarter of 2020 and directed for immediate registration of FIRs on reported crime cases.

A total of 61 FIRs have been registered so far following this review by DIG (Operations) while process is underway for registration of other cases.

DIG (Operations) said that a complaint cell would be established for registration of complaints and a cell number would be provided to citizens for messages or calls on it.

Later, DIG (Operations) conducted meeting with Zonal SPs and directed to complete investigation of pending cases on merit. He asked to launch crackdown against professional alm-seekrs and their handlers.

He also directed to conduct search operations in the rural areas of Islamabad including Tarnol, Sihala, Bhara Kau and ensure effective security in the city. He also asked to take comprehensive measures for prevention of crime and ensure arrest of anti-social elements.

He said that it was responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens and ensure justice to them at their door steps. Every possible effort would be made to accomplish this responsibility, he added.