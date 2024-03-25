'Zero-tolerance policy being exercised against kite-flyers'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said

on Monday that crackdown against kite-flying was going on and

zero tolerance was being exercised against the violators.

Talking to APP, he said that kite-flyers would be dealt with iron

hands and cases of attempt to murder would be registered against

them.

He said those involved in the deadly game of making and selling

kites with chemical strings would be brought to justice.

Strict legal action would be taken against those who play with

the lives of people, he warned.