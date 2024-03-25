'Zero-tolerance Policy Being Exercised Against Kite-flyers'
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran said
on Monday that crackdown against kite-flying was going on and
zero tolerance was being exercised against the violators.
Talking to APP, he said that kite-flyers would be dealt with iron
hands and cases of attempt to murder would be registered against
them.
He said those involved in the deadly game of making and selling
kites with chemical strings would be brought to justice.
Strict legal action would be taken against those who play with
the lives of people, he warned.
