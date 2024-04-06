Zero Tolerance Policy Being Followed Against Profiteers, Hoarders: DC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers and hoarders to ensure availability of commodities on controlled rates to masses.
During his visit to vegetable market here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner said that district administration tightening noose around the profiteers and strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders. He said that prices of the vegetables were being monitored strictly and auction process was also being supervised on daily basis.
He said that the shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high rates were not only being fined but legal action was also being taken against them.
The DC maintained that price control magistrates have been allotted police stations to discourage profiteering. He said that district officers have also been directed to ensure inspection of markets on daily basis.
Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq gave briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding arrangements to prevent profiteering.
