Open Menu

Zero Tolerance Policy Being Followed To Provide Commodities At Low Prices: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Zero tolerance policy being followed to provide commodities at low prices: DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited tehsil Duniyapur and inspected key public welfare initiatives launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During her visit, she reviewed the operations of the affordable roadside markets, the progress of a road development scheme, the Land Record Center, and the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed keys to tractors under the Chief Minister's Green Tractors Scheme, bringing joy to the elegible farmers. Assistant Commissioner Duniyapur Ghulam Mustafa and other officials accompanied her during the visit. Speaking on the occasion, DC said that district administration was following zero tolerance policy to provide commodities to citizens on cheap prices.

She highlighted ongoing efforts to crackdown on artificial inflation and hoarding mafias, mentioning record penalties imposed on violators. She also directed Price Control Magistrates to strictly enforce government rates.

During a surprise visit to the Duniyapur roadside market, Dr. Nazir interacted with citizens and inspected the prices of essential goods. She directed the officials to display price lists prominently and further improve quality standards.

Additionally, she reviewed the 0.90 km road development project connecting Mian Petroleum to the railway station and inspected facilities at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Visit Road Progress Price Market Government

Recent Stories

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

17 minutes ago
 ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

1 hour ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

2 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

2 hours ago
Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

2 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

2 hours ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan