Zero Tolerance Policy Being Followed To Provide Commodities At Low Prices: DC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir visited tehsil Duniyapur and inspected key public welfare initiatives launched under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
During her visit, she reviewed the operations of the affordable roadside markets, the progress of a road development scheme, the Land Record Center, and the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
Dr. Lubna Nazir distributed keys to tractors under the Chief Minister's Green Tractors Scheme, bringing joy to the elegible farmers. Assistant Commissioner Duniyapur Ghulam Mustafa and other officials accompanied her during the visit. Speaking on the occasion, DC said that district administration was following zero tolerance policy to provide commodities to citizens on cheap prices.
She highlighted ongoing efforts to crackdown on artificial inflation and hoarding mafias, mentioning record penalties imposed on violators. She also directed Price Control Magistrates to strictly enforce government rates.
During a surprise visit to the Duniyapur roadside market, Dr. Nazir interacted with citizens and inspected the prices of essential goods. She directed the officials to display price lists prominently and further improve quality standards.
Additionally, she reviewed the 0.90 km road development project connecting Mian Petroleum to the railway station and inspected facilities at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.
Recent Stories
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gymkhana Club's annual election; Syed Rizwan Haider elected as Secretary2 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed to provide commodities at low prices: DC2 minutes ago
-
3 labourers injured in roof collapse2 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 5,000 kg of expired products in Koral Town raid2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
71-year-old man found dead in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
13 booked for attacking PFA team13 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti kicks off polio eradication campaign in Balochistan22 minutes ago
-
Memon calls for unity, hard work to secure future of country22 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting32 minutes ago
-
Maryam grieved over loss of lives in traffic accidents32 minutes ago