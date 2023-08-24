Zero tolerance policy being implemented against black marketing, over-pricing of fertilizers

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed Agriculture Task Force to crack down against elements involved in black marketing and selling of fertilizers at high price across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo directed Agriculture Task Force to crack down against elements involved in black marketing and selling of fertilizers at high price across the province.

According to Punjab Agriculture department sources here on Thursday, Punjab Agriculture Task Force Additional Secretary Muhammad Shabir Ahmed Khan said that department was implementing zero tolerance policy against those involved in black marketing and over-pricing of fertilizers.

During last two days, 40 FIR had been registered against those persons who were involved in these corrupt practices and 13 of them had been arrested by the police.

He said that apart from this, a fine of Rs 1.781 million had also been imposed on dealers who found to be involved in price hike.

Muhammad Shabir Ahmad Khan further said that the provision of quality agricultural inputs to farmers at fixed rates was the top priority.

He said that the farmers and public could register their complaints against the high prices of fertilizers or black marketing elements in the local office of the Agriculture department or the district administration. Action will be taken within 24 hours after receiving the complaint.

Additional Secretary made it clear that the mafia selling fake agricultural inputs was being dealt with iron hands.

