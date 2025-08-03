Open Menu

Zero Tolerance Policy Being Implemented Against Those Selling Sugar At High Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 10:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Zero tolerance policy is being implemented against those selling sugar at high rates and creating shortage.

This was clarified by a spokesman for the price Control and Commodities Management Department here on Sunday.

He said that during last 24 hours, action had been taken against 986 shopkeepers for illegal profiteering.

He said that 73 persons had been arrested across the province, FIRs had been registered against 22 persons while fines had been imposed on 913 persons.

Spokesman said that crackdown against those creating sugar shortage besides illegal profiteering had been intensified.

