Zero Tolerance Policy Being Pursued Against Timely, Quality Meals To Hujjaj: Director
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah Mukaramah Director Food Asghar Yousafzai Wednesday said that a zero-tolerance policy was being pursued regarding hygiene, cleanliness, the quantity of food, and its timely supply to pilgrims this year where teams are visiting kitchens of the companies daily.
Talking to a private news channel, he said those who came under the government scheme were being served a healthy diet, adding, the entire team of Pakistan Hajj would remain active throughout the Hajj operation without repeating mistakes of the past.
The kitchens of catering companies were being religiously checked and monitored by hajj mission teams, he added.
He said the Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah Mukaramah has imposed 17 penalties amounting to 263,580 Saudi Riyals on six catering companies over Food Safety Violations.
He said the Pakistani Authorities warned the caterers to maintain Food quality otherwise their contracts could be terminated.
He also asked the officials to ensure due care of all those Pakistani Hajj pilgrims who arrived at the Holy Land under the private scheme as well to perform Hajj.
Director Food also urged the pilgrims to complain about food, transport, accommodation, or any other complaint to a dedicated Call Center, established in Makkah to receive complaints from Pakistani pilgrims round the clock.
