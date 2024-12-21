Zero tolerance policy implemented to achieve polio-free Punjab dream: Uzma Kardar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Focal Person to the Punjab Chief Minister for Polio, MPA Uzma Kardar, said that zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to achieve a polio-free Punjab dream and field visits are being made in this regard.

Holding a press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Uzma Kardar said that in the recent polio campaign, 98 percent of children in the region were administered the polio vaccine. She also highlighted the success of both the October and current polio campaigns, with excellent results.

During the door to door vaccination campaign, over 1.023 million children received the vaccine. She emphasized that despite 16 reported cases of refusal to administer the vaccine, the authorities promptly addressed the issue and successfully vaccinated those children.

The focal person said that monitoring the movement of people from other provinces was part of a broader strategy to prevent polio cases. She reiterated that the zero-tolerance policy, as directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is vital for tackling polio, especially in Multan, which remains highly sensitive to the disease due to its geographic location.

The recent campaign, which covered over 1.02 million children, has been deemed a major success.

In response to a question, she revealed that the district administration and the health department have been tasked with implementing strict measures to control the disease, particularly in light of polio cases reported in other provinces. The Punjab government is taking these additional steps to prevent any further outbreak.

DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that for those refusing the vaccine, an FIR would be a last resort. He said that counseling is the first priority in addressing vaccine refusal. The district administration successfully met all objectives of the five-day polio campaign. The health department has also prepared a comprehensive data list of all children, ensuring that every child receives the vaccine. Additionally, third-party screening was carried out at the union council level to monitor the campaign’s effectiveness.

Uzma Kardar commended the district administration for diligent efforts during the campaign.