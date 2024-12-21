Zero Tolerance Policy Implemented To Achieve Polio-free Punjab Dream: Uzma Kardar
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Focal Person to the Punjab Chief Minister for Polio, MPA Uzma Kardar, said that zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to achieve a polio-free Punjab dream and field visits are being made in this regard.
Holding a press conference along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Uzma Kardar said that in the recent polio campaign, 98 percent of children in the region were administered the polio vaccine. She also highlighted the success of both the October and current polio campaigns, with excellent results.
During the door to door vaccination campaign, over 1.023 million children received the vaccine. She emphasized that despite 16 reported cases of refusal to administer the vaccine, the authorities promptly addressed the issue and successfully vaccinated those children.
The focal person said that monitoring the movement of people from other provinces was part of a broader strategy to prevent polio cases. She reiterated that the zero-tolerance policy, as directed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is vital for tackling polio, especially in Multan, which remains highly sensitive to the disease due to its geographic location.
The recent campaign, which covered over 1.02 million children, has been deemed a major success.
In response to a question, she revealed that the district administration and the health department have been tasked with implementing strict measures to control the disease, particularly in light of polio cases reported in other provinces. The Punjab government is taking these additional steps to prevent any further outbreak.
DC Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that for those refusing the vaccine, an FIR would be a last resort. He said that counseling is the first priority in addressing vaccine refusal. The district administration successfully met all objectives of the five-day polio campaign. The health department has also prepared a comprehensive data list of all children, ensuring that every child receives the vaccine. Additionally, third-party screening was carried out at the union council level to monitor the campaign’s effectiveness.
Uzma Kardar commended the district administration for diligent efforts during the campaign.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cold, dry forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Minorities are safe, free in Pakistan: Arora2 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy implemented to achieve polio-free Punjab dream: Uzma Kardar2 minutes ago
-
PM orders strict action against tax defaulters, pushes for FBR digitization12 minutes ago
-
IG reviews progress of Safe City Women’s Hostel12 minutes ago
-
Lord Qurban calls on DPM/FM Dar12 minutes ago
-
Forest fire breaks out in Khanaspur Ayubia amid prolonged drought, engulfs nearby areas22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia warned Germany about attacker's extremist posts22 minutes ago
-
IWMB defends its role amid controversy over Margallah Hills National Park32 minutes ago
-
Sargodha beautification, development projects discussed42 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over six kg drugs; arrests three suspects42 minutes ago
-
27 farmers selected for subsidized agricultural machinery42 minutes ago