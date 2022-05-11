Zero tolerance policy on performance of price control magistrates

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted on performance of price control magistrates in order to improve performance for public facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted on performance of price control magistrates in order to improve performance for public facilitation.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that strict action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders across the district. He said that zero tolerance policy has been launched against price control magistrates and directed them to visit fields.

He said that performance of the officers would be monitored every month and action would be taken on poor performance.

The DC said that fine of Rs 650,000 has been imposed on 296 shopkeepers involved in over charging and 24 shopkeepers have been arrested during the last ten days.

He urged price control magistrates to ensure display of price lists at the shops and strictly implement the one dish orders of the government at marriage halls.