Zero tolerance policy to be adopted for eradication of smuggling: Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday said a zero tolerance policy would be adopted to ensure eradication of smuggling from the country, regretting that the issue has been ignored for the last seven decades

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday said a zero tolerance policy would be adopted to ensure eradication of smuggling from the country, regretting that the issue has been ignored for the last seven decades.

Presiding the 2nd meeting of Anti-Smuggling Steering Committee here along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, he said the sole purpose of formation of the committee was to root out the smuggling as it was a serious problem faced by the country at present.

During the meeting, all the four sub-committees submitted comprehensive action plans on assigned Terms of References to the steering committee, formed on July 01, 2019 on Prime Minister's directives, a press release said.

The Minister for Interior expressed surprise that for seventy years, the subject of smuggling remained neglected despite massive loss to the country's economy.

Ijaz Shah stressed on collaboration between provincial and federal government's agencies mounting of vessel monitory system on Boats / Ships and enhancement of export of fisheries to the tune of US $ 1 billion.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said smuggling through sea and issue of illegal jetties were also causing loss of billions of Dollars in exports of fisheries.

The Secretary Interior gave detailed briefing on coordination mechanism among Customs, Civil Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies in the area of anti-smuggling operations and developing synergy at policy and operational level.

He presented a detailed proposal on digitization of trade and smuggling data.

Secretary Commerce highlighted the tariff anomalies and steps required to regulate Afghan Transit Trade.

In order to ensure efficient control, the committee unanimously agreed upon increased collaboration with customs and border force.

The meeting concluded with an aim to come up with workable plan to execute the decisions.