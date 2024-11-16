Open Menu

Zero Tolerance Should Be Adopted Against Violation Of Smog SOPs: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed deputy commissioners and other officers of district administrations to adopt zero tolerance policy against violation of smog SOPs.

Presiding over a meeting, she said that performance of all departments should be monitoring and their anti smog measures should also be checked thoroughly by convening daily meetings. She also directed to visit industrial units and brick kilns to the anti smog SOPs could be implemented in letter and spirit.

She said that a massive awareness campaign should be launched for sensitizing citizens so that they could adopt precautionary and preventive measures against the menace of smog.

She also directed the district administrations and police to strengthen their liaison and check anti smog measures of all departments and ensure removal of flaws in this regard. She also took a briefing about law & order in the division and directed the police heads to improve security of the Chinese according to the set SOPs.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil and others were also present in the meeting.

