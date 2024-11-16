Zero Tolerance Should Be Adopted Against Violation Of Smog SOPs: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed deputy commissioners and other officers of district administrations to adopt zero tolerance policy against violation of smog SOPs.
Presiding over a meeting, she said that performance of all departments should be monitoring and their anti smog measures should also be checked thoroughly by convening daily meetings. She also directed to visit industrial units and brick kilns to the anti smog SOPs could be implemented in letter and spirit.
She said that a massive awareness campaign should be launched for sensitizing citizens so that they could adopt precautionary and preventive measures against the menace of smog.
She also directed the district administrations and police to strengthen their liaison and check anti smog measures of all departments and ensure removal of flaws in this regard. She also took a briefing about law & order in the division and directed the police heads to improve security of the Chinese according to the set SOPs.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil and others were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri dept launches wheat campaign38 seconds ago
-
Bilawal stresses unity through respect, compassion41 seconds ago
-
Chief Secretary chairs important meeting on polio eradication44 seconds ago
-
Punjab CM condemns terror attack in Qalat47 seconds ago
-
Lahore ranks second most polluted city in world50 seconds ago
-
Minister visits Gurdwara Sacha Soda53 seconds ago
-
Khushal Khattak University inaugurates energy center academic block, hosts international conference1 minute ago
-
We have capable officers: Governor Tessori1 minute ago
-
Over Rs2 billion spent on police welfare in 10 months: IG1 minute ago
-
Taxing tobacco vital to reduce consumption, saving lives: Experts1 minute ago
-
Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact1 minute ago
-
Women Development Dept ensures violence-free society for women: Qurat ul Ain Shah1 minute ago