Zero-tolerance to be adopted against illegal encroachments: DG KDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Mohammad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the land record of Karachi was being computerized and a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against illegal encroachments.

The DG KDA during his visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) said that illegal occupation and encroachment on government land would not be tolerated and stringent action would be taken against the encroachment mafia and land grabbers.

He further said that government land had been vacated from encroachment on a large scale in different areas of the city while development works had also been started in the metropolis.

Other issues including commercial allotment and NOC were resolved and efforts were being made to process pending permits swiftly, he said adding that steps were also being taken to eliminate corruption in the institution.

Earlier, President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman stressed the need for a new survey of the city, digitalization of the entire land records and recognition of ownership of land and setting up a helpline for citizens.

He said that all the regulatory authorities should take strict measures to stop illegal constructions and issue prompt approval for legal constructions.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief KATI Zubair Chhaya said that there was a working relationship committee of Korangi Association and KDA which needed to be activated.

Standing Committee Chairman Johar Qandhari suggested for establishing a special economic zone in the city to provide employment on merit.