Open Menu

Zero-tolerance To Be Adopted Against Land Grabbers: DG FDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers: DG FDA

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has said that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against land grabbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has said that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against land grabbers.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Monday to review the status of FDA-owned properties, he said that enforcement teams were actively working to address encroachment related issues. He directed the FDA officials to ensure complete protection of FDA-owned properties in residential colonies and commercial markets.

The DG stressed the need for vigilant field staff and said that no property should go unnoticed and immediate action should be taken against land grabbers attempting to alter the status or seize FDA properties unlawfully.

He warned that any FDA employee found involved in illegal activities or illicit occupation of state land would face severe departmental consequences.

He stressed the need for honesty and diligence in executing official duties and directed a comprehensive resurvey of FDA properties with certification to guarantee their security. He also directed to utilize certain properties for profitable ventures in addition to auctioning some through open bidding to maximize their potential.

FDA Additional Director General Yasir Ejaz, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Directors Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Pannu along with deputy directors from relevant departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market From Employment

Recent Stories

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers ..

Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers: DG FDA

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) P ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..

1 minute ago
 C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, Chi ..

C-5 nuclear power plant milestone in Pakistan, China cooperation: PM

1 minute ago
 Cold weather prevailed in city

Cold weather prevailed in city

1 minute ago
 Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

Fire erupted in cardboard factory in Karachi

1 minute ago
 Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 ..

Dubai Arabian Horse Stud Auction generates AED 5.5 million in sales

30 minutes ago
CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highw ..

CM Bugti takes notice of closure of National Highways: Rind

24 minutes ago
 600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport sys ..

600 ev buses to be bought to improve transport system: Azma Bokhari

24 minutes ago
 Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

Infant dies in house fire in Jamshoro

24 minutes ago
 Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short ..

Secretary Information visits DGPR, reviewed short films, documentary competitio ..

24 minutes ago
 FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Busi ..

FCCI Chief condoles over death of Dy Chief of Business Recorder

24 minutes ago
 Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill ..

Signs Christmas market attack suspect mentally ill: German minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan