Zero-tolerance to be adopted against land grabbers: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has said that zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against land grabbers.

Presiding over a meeting held here on Monday to review the status of FDA-owned properties, he said that enforcement teams were actively working to address encroachment related issues. He directed the FDA officials to ensure complete protection of FDA-owned properties in residential colonies and commercial markets.

The DG stressed the need for vigilant field staff and said that no property should go unnoticed and immediate action should be taken against land grabbers attempting to alter the status or seize FDA properties unlawfully.

He warned that any FDA employee found involved in illegal activities or illicit occupation of state land would face severe departmental consequences.

He stressed the need for honesty and diligence in executing official duties and directed a comprehensive resurvey of FDA properties with certification to guarantee their security. He also directed to utilize certain properties for profitable ventures in addition to auctioning some through open bidding to maximize their potential.

FDA Additional Director General Yasir Ejaz, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Directors Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Pannu along with deputy directors from relevant departments were also present in the meeting.