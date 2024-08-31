Zero waste campaign launched in 21 rural union councils: DC

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain announced on Saturday the launch of a special zero waste campaign in 21 rural union councils, supervised by the Local Government Department of Sialkot under the Chief Minister Punjab's "Suthra Punjab Program."

Chairing a meeting to review the 'Zero Waste' in rural union councils campaign, he said the initiative would cover six rural union councils in Sialkot, nine in Daska, four in Pasrur, and two in Sambrial.

The campaign will address waste management in a total of 257 villages across these union councils. Bulk waste will be collected and disposed of following hygiene standards. After clearing these areas within a month, the campaign will gradually expand to the remaining 98 village councils.

Deputy Commissioner Zulqarnain emphasised that only existing resources from the respective union councils are being utilised, with no additional funds or grants provided.

The meeting was attended via video link by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, Deputy Director Local Government Sialkot Umar Amjad Baig, Assistant Director Local Government Rana Arshad, as well as assistant commissioners from Daska, Sambrial, and Pasrur, and other officials concerned.

Zulqarnain also highlighted that the fourth phase of the 'Suthra Punjab' cleanliness campaign is under way in 119 rural union councils, where one loader rickshaw and three sanitation workers were engaged in door-to-door garbage collection.

Monitoring teams, led by the respective assistant commissioners, have been established to ensure the campaign's success. These teams include the assistant director Local Government, enforcement inspector District Council, secretary union council, and other stakeholders.

All activities related to the 'Suthra Punjab' campaign are being updated in real-time on the Chief Minister Punjab's portal. The DC urged citizens to cooperate with the Local Government and Community Development Department to help keep their villages clean. For more information, they can contact the District Control Room at 9250011.

Deputy Director Local Government Sialkot Umar Amjad Baig reported that the Union Council of Dalowali has been cleared of 135 metric tonnes of garbage, and operations have begun in the Marakiwal Union Council. The campaign includes 21 elected union councils, such as Dalowali, Rasulpur Bhalian, Vario, Hundal, Momah, Marakiwal, Jaithike, Bulgan, Seoky, Kanwan Lat, Bombanwala, Gojra, Goenki, Bharoke, Glotian Khurd, Malu Mehey, Bhagatpur, Bajra Garhi, Charh Bajwa, Dogri Harian, and Qila Kalarwala, where bulk waste lifting operations have commenced simultaneously.