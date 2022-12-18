Zero waste campaign of LWMC concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Zero waste campaign of Lahore Waste Management Company has been completed in nine towns of the provincial capital.

According to the LWMC sources, during the 15-day zero-waste drive, more than 90,000 tonnes of waste had been removed from nine towns of the city.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar said that all towns had been made zero waste areas in phases.

During the campaign, 529 open plots had been cleaned besides completing repairing of more than 1,000 waste containers, he added.

He said that paint work of more than 2,200 containers had also been completed. Ali Anan Qamar said that all possible steps had been taken to control smog. The CEO said that special cleanliness operations had been carried out in Christian community areas in view of upcoming Christmas festival.