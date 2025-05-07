Zero-waste Drive Expedited In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The district administration has expedited zero-waste drive across Faisalabad under 'Suthra Punjab' vision of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz.
During a meeting here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir reviewed cleanliness situation in urban and rural areas.
He also evaluated performance of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) under “Suthra Punjab” initiative and directed to remove waste material from green belts in addition to washing main roads.
He highlighted the importance of zero-waste campaign and directed to ensure model cleanliness in both urban and rural zones.
He said that “Suthra Punjab” is a commendable initiative of Punjab government and FWMC must work with greater dedication to meet public expectations in this regard.
He directed for an increase in human resources to support garbage collection operations and warned the workers to improve their performance immediately as negligence, lethargy and delinquency in this regard would not be tolerated at all.
He also directed the assistant commissioners to monitor sanitation efforts at union council level on a daily basis for ensuring continuous oversight and accountability in the execution of this vital public service campaign.
