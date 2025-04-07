Zero-waste Drive Intensified In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration has accelerated its zero-waste campaign in line with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's 'Suthra Punjab' program.
He visited various key locations including Clock Tower Chowk, Jhang Road, Airport Chowk, Lakkar Mandi and Partab Nagar and reviewed implementation of a cleanliness drive initiated before Eid-ul-Fitr.
He met with the residents and local shopkeepers and took their feedback on sanitation conditions.
He appreciated the performance of Faisalabad West Management Company (FWMC) and said that outsourcing of the sanitation system has yielded positive results as it contributed more efficiently with timely waste collection.
He directed the workers to give priority for waste collection from commercial and residential areas in addition to ensuring cleanliness standards uniformly.
He also asked the citizens to cooperate for success of the cleanliness mission by reporting its flaws to 1139 helpline.
Recent Stories
Russian economy grows 4.1% over past two years: Economic Development Minister
CBUAE 2024 Annual Report highlights UAE's leadership in strengthening financial ..
Palestinians stage general strike in protest against Israeli aggression on Gaza
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December
Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden
Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts
Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow
MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..
Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits library3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to revolutionise health sector: minister3 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination center, cardiac center3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders measures to control artificial inflation3 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste drive intensified in Faisalabad3 minutes ago
-
Police resolve two blind murders; man arrested for killing father13 minutes ago
-
Free cattle distributed among women13 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in van crash13 minutes ago
-
University sports gala starts from 9th13 minutes ago
-
SSP to eradicate criminal elements for maintaining peace & order23 minutes ago
-
Kahuta Police nab murder accused, 2 POs23 minutes ago
-
1,033 held, over 12.7m stolen goods recovered23 minutes ago