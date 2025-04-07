Open Menu

Zero-waste Drive Intensified In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Zero-waste drive intensified in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir said that district administration has accelerated its zero-waste campaign in line with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab's 'Suthra Punjab' program.

He visited various key locations including Clock Tower Chowk, Jhang Road, Airport Chowk, Lakkar Mandi and Partab Nagar and reviewed implementation of a cleanliness drive initiated before Eid-ul-Fitr.

He met with the residents and local shopkeepers and took their feedback on sanitation conditions.

He appreciated the performance of Faisalabad West Management Company (FWMC) and said that outsourcing of the sanitation system has yielded positive results as it contributed more efficiently with timely waste collection.

He directed the workers to give priority for waste collection from commercial and residential areas in addition to ensuring cleanliness standards uniformly.

He also asked the citizens to cooperate for success of the cleanliness mission by reporting its flaws to 1139 helpline.

