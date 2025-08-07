Open Menu

Zero Waste Drive Underway Under CPP In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 11:00 AM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Under the Clean Punjab Program (CPP) of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the zero waste campaign is going on in full swing across the district.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited the union councils to supervise the cleanliness operation/zero waste.

He checked the thorough cleanliness operation in the second phase in Union Council 34 Ghafoorabad, Qasim Town locality.

He directed to ensure de-silting of drains.

He clarified that providing a clean environment to the citizens was a priority of the district government.

The Deputy Commissioner, who is also Chairman Chiniot Educational Trust visited Chenab College Chiniot and inspected the ongoing construction work (First Floor Girls Wing) in the college).

