Zero Waste Mission On Eid Is Great Example Of Collaboration, Says Maryam Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the success of Zero Waste Mission continuously for 72 hours on Eid-ul-Adha is a great example of collaboration

While congratulating public representatives, administration, waste management companies, local bodies and police for excellent arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha, she said in cities, towns as well as large villages, the cleaning process was carried out in the best possible way.

The chief minister said, “The process of washing roads with water mixed with phenyl and rose water is a new innovation,” adding that the security arrangements on Eid places, Mosques and Imambargahs remained satisfactory.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Good management of cattle markets facilitated buyers and traders alike.” She appreciated Provincial Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq and his team along with commissioners, deputy commissioners and other waste management authorities for their commendable performance.

The CM said the officers and crew lived up to the expectations of people, despite scorching heat and completed the zero waste mission diligently.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also appreciated citizens for their cooperation with the government institutions to ensure cleanliness.

