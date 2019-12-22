Zero Waste Operation continue in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Zero Waste Operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is continuing in the city to maintain neat and clean environment.

The LWMC sources said here on Sunday that under the zero waste operation, 6000 ton garbage had been so far removed from different parts of the city.

LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said the backlog had been cleared by using additional machinery and the operation would continue till its completion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the operation was being carried out under the supervision of LWMC Chairman and Managing Director.

