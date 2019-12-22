UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Waste Operation Continue In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Zero Waste Operation continue in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Zero Waste Operation of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is continuing in the city to maintain neat and clean environment.

The LWMC sources said here on Sunday that under the zero waste operation, 6000 ton garbage had been so far removed from different parts of the city.

LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said the backlog had been cleared by using additional machinery and the operation would continue till its completion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the operation was being carried out under the supervision of LWMC Chairman and Managing Director.

yrb/bl/zhr

Related Topics

Lahore Company Sunday From

Recent Stories

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

2 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

2 hours ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

3 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.