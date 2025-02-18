Open Menu

Zero-waste Operation Continues In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 07:44 PM

In an effort to improve cleanliness in both urban and rural areas, the Punjab government has expanded its Zero-Waste Operation, a key component of the province’s ongoing cleanliness campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In an effort to improve cleanliness in both urban and rural areas, the Punjab government has expanded its Zero-Waste Operation, a key component of the province’s ongoing cleanliness campaign.

As a part of the initiative, a grand cleaning operation was launched in suburban and rural areas of Multan, with a special focus on heavily contaminated areas such as Head Muhammad wala Road. The Waste Management Company deployed heavy machinery to remove large piles of waste and ensure that the area is cleaned thoroughly.

In addition to the machinery, a dedicated cleaning squad has been set up to handle the task. The Deputy Commissioner has specifically instructed the team to work towards achieving a zero-waste target along the road.

To further manage waste in urban areas additional containers and drums have been placed at key locations, making waste disposal more accessible for residents. Deputy Commissioner Muhammaf Ali Bukhari stated that the 1139 Control Room has been activated to handle public complaints, ensuring a quick response to issues related to waste management. The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that from February 22, the entire waste management system will be transferred to the private sector. This move aims to improve efficiency and maintain the progress of the cleanliness campaign in the long run.This initiative marks a significant step in the province’s effort to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of Multan, said the DC.

