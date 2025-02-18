Zero-waste Operation Continues In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 07:44 PM
In an effort to improve cleanliness in both urban and rural areas, the Punjab government has expanded its Zero-Waste Operation, a key component of the province’s ongoing cleanliness campaign
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) In an effort to improve cleanliness in both urban and rural areas, the Punjab government has expanded its Zero-Waste Operation, a key component of the province’s ongoing cleanliness campaign.
As a part of the initiative, a grand cleaning operation was launched in suburban and rural areas of Multan, with a special focus on heavily contaminated areas such as Head Muhammad wala Road. The Waste Management Company deployed heavy machinery to remove large piles of waste and ensure that the area is cleaned thoroughly.
In addition to the machinery, a dedicated cleaning squad has been set up to handle the task. The Deputy Commissioner has specifically instructed the team to work towards achieving a zero-waste target along the road.
To further manage waste in urban areas additional containers and drums have been placed at key locations, making waste disposal more accessible for residents. Deputy Commissioner Muhammaf Ali Bukhari stated that the 1139 Control Room has been activated to handle public complaints, ensuring a quick response to issues related to waste management. The Deputy Commissioner confirmed that from February 22, the entire waste management system will be transferred to the private sector. This move aims to improve efficiency and maintain the progress of the cleanliness campaign in the long run.This initiative marks a significant step in the province’s effort to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of Multan, said the DC.
Recent Stories
Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi meets with Israeli officials, Knesset members in Jerusalem
UAE participates in 8th Indian Ocean Conference in Muscat
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating ..
Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorde ..
PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi
Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case
Ministry of Finance launches IPSAS certification to strengthen financial experti ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on Gaza on March 4
Unprecedented growth of banking sector plays role in stabilizing economy: Qaisar
National outreach program for higher education faculty launched
Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan
Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TikToker Seema Gul alias ‘Psycho Arbab’ died due to overdose of intoxicating pills21 minutes ago
-
Scientists emphasize significance of natural products in treating health disorders1 minute ago
-
PHA carries out plantation of flowers at Police Training School Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
Police secure physical remand of prime suspect in Dr. Akash murder case31 minutes ago
-
National outreach program for higher education faculty launched2 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case solved, three held In Multan2 minutes ago
-
Expired cold drinks seized at hospitals’ canteens2 minutes ago
-
Grand cleanup operation launched3 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste operation continues in Multan3 minutes ago
-
Subh-e-Nao school to educate working children: DC3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review matric exam arrangements, Ramazan stalls2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness, anti-encroachment measures3 minutes ago