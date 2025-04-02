Zero Waste Operation Implemented In Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) successfully executed its zero waste operation during Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment across the city.
According to LWMC sources on Wednesday, the operation continued from 'Chand Raat' to the third day of Eid and supervised by Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique and the LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din.
To maintain exceptional cleanliness standards, LWMC deployed over 15,000 sanitation workers and more than 1,400 vehicles in three shifts across Lahore.
The entire operation was digitally monitored in real time through the central control room, ensuring efficiency and transparency.
LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and CEO Babar Sahib Din conducted field visits to inspect the cleanliness drive, interacting with sanitation workers and distributing Eid gifts and sweets to recognize their dedication.
Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar emphasized that in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directives, a zero-tolerance policy was strictly enforced to provide citizens with the highest sanitation standards. Special measures were implemented to ensure a pristine environment throughout Eid.
CEO Babar Sahib Din reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the 'Suthra Punjab' initiative, ensuring exemplary cleanliness in both urban and rural areas.
