Zero-waste Operation Intensified In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Zero-waste operation intensified In Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In a bid to enhance sanitation services across the district, authorities have placed private sector waste management companies under strict monitoring. Contractors have been assigned specific tasks to ensure the timely clearance of filth depots and garbage disposal.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Waste Management Company, Abdul Razzaq Dogar, conducted a surprise visit to various areas to inspect ongoing sanitation operations. During the visit, he received a detailed briefing on the progress of the waste clearance drive. Divisional Manager Anwar-ul-Haq provided an update on the performance of the contracted firms responsible for managing the city’s waste.

Issuing a firm directive, the CEO set a two-week deadline to clear the City and Saddar areas. He stated that the entire waste management system has now been outsourced, with private firms tasked with successfully implementing the district-wide “Zero Waste” initiative.

Abdul Razzaq Dogar further assured that all filth depots will be completely eliminated by Eid-ul-Fitr, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to a cleaner and healthier Multan.

