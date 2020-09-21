UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zero Waste Operation Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:00 AM

Zero waste operation launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company launched zero waste operation to ensure complete cleanliness in the city. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak had directed administration of Waste Management Company to keep continue cleanliness operation.

According to official sources, Chief Executive Officer Abdul Lateef stated that the whole machinery from parking yard was shifted to field for cleanliness.

He observed that he himself was monitoring every union council in the city.

Without monitoring, it is very difficult to obtain required results. The staffers were instructed to clean 300 waste-bins, installed in different location.

Any negligence in discharge of duties will not be tolerated.

Responsibilities of Waste Management Company increased manifold after introduction of South Punjab Secretariat.

The CEO remarked that it was foremost duty of the Company to keep city neat and clean.

