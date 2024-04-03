Open Menu

Zero-Waste Operation Launched Ahead Of Eid Ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Zero-Waste operation launched ahead of Eid ul Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a Zero-Waste operation in the city and its rural suburbs here Wednesday ahead of Eid ul Fitr to ensure cleanliness on the orders of Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan.

The company started employing machinery to clean the suburban areas adjacent to the city and a grand operation began from areas including Head Muhammad Wala road, bypass, and Matti Tal, according to a press release.

The cleanliness squad disposed of 100 ton of waste in the grand operation today under the supervision of senior manager Operations Faheem Lodhi.

The company chose to expand its cleanliness operations to areas that are out of its territorial jurisdiction in the best public interest, MWMC CEO Shahid Yaqoob said.

Under ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ campaign, the company has turned 35 union councils into zero waste areas, he said, and promised to enforce a new waste collection model across Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Company Road From Best

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

1 hour ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

2 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

2 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

7 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

16 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

16 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

16 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

16 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

16 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan