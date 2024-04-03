Zero-Waste operation launched ahead of Eid ul Fitr

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) launched a Zero-Waste operation in the city and its rural suburbs here Wednesday ahead of Eid ul Fitr to ensure cleanliness on the orders of Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan.

The company started employing machinery to clean the suburban areas adjacent to the city and a grand operation began from areas including Head Muhammad Wala road, bypass, and Matti Tal, according to a press release.

The cleanliness squad disposed of 100 ton of waste in the grand operation today under the supervision of senior manager Operations Faheem Lodhi.

The company chose to expand its cleanliness operations to areas that are out of its territorial jurisdiction in the best public interest, MWMC CEO Shahid Yaqoob said.

Under ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ campaign, the company has turned 35 union councils into zero waste areas, he said, and promised to enforce a new waste collection model across Multan.