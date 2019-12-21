Zero Waste Operation ongoing in Lahore

The Lahore Waste Management Company's zero waste operation was continuing in the city to maintain neat and clean environment.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company's zero waste operation was continuing in the city to maintain neat and clean environment.

According to the LWMC sources here on Saturday, LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said the company would continue efforts to keep the Punjab capital neat and clean.

He said that LWMC officers and staff would remain in field till the completion of zero waste operation, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The directed the officers to complete the operation till tonight.

Steps to ensure cleanliness had been taken in all areas of the city, he maintained.