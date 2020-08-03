UrduPoint.com
Zero Waste Plan Launched

Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Zero waste plan launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company launched zero waste plan for cleanliness of city on third day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Following direction from from deputy commissioner Aamir Khattak, Waste Management Company would also ensure cleanliness in the union councils, recently included in urban area.

The animals wastes would be picked from 14 different points. The officials with heavy machinery were busy at Muzaffarabad, Qasim Bela and Surij Miani areas.

Chief Executive Officer Abdul Latif Khan visited different points and inspected working of officials. He also issued some instructions for timely cleanliness.

