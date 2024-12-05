Zero Waste Villages Initiative A Step Towards Cleaner Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 10:57 PM
In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Zero Waste Villages mission has been launched to ensure a cleaner and greener environment across the province
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Zero Waste Villages mission has been launched to ensure a cleaner and greener environment across the province.
The campaign is a part of the broader "Clean Punjab Initiative" aimed at revolutionizing sanitation practices in both rural and urban areas.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari chaired a meeting to review the progress of the initiative. The meeting focused on the implementation of cleanliness drives in Zero Waste Union Councils under the ongoing campaign. Emphasis was placed on ensuring the attendance and active participation of 100% sanitation staff in all villages.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the Punjab Government's commitment to establishing a uniform waste management system across rural and urban areas. “This initiative reflects our vision for a cleaner Punjab.
Ensuring consistency in sanitation efforts will significantly improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Muhammad Ali Bukhari.
The local government officials were briefed on the operational status of cleanliness drives and the introduction of a fee collection system for sanitation services. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of this step to sustain and enhance waste management operations.
It was also announced that the outsourcing process for sanitation services in union councils has been completed, paving the way for improved waste management practices. This milestone is expected to bring efficiency and transparency to the system.
The Zero Waste Villages mission is a testament to the Punjab Government’s dedication to environmental sustainability and public welfare, setting a benchmark for cleanliness across the region.
