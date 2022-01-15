UrduPoint.com

Zhang Xu Stresses Further Strengthening China-Pakistan Cultural Exchanges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Chinese Vice Minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, Zhang Xu expressed his sincere expectations for further strengthening and deepening China-Pakistan cultural exchanges and cooperation, and extended his sincere greetings to the people of Pakistan

In a passionate speech at a online special gala performance jointly organized by Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Embassy of China in Pakistan, he comprehensively reviewed the great achievements of practical bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Zhang Xu stressed that China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good partners, good friends and good brothers. Since 1951, no matter how the international arena evolves, the bilateral friendship has always been firm and unbreakable, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday.

Over the past 70 years, China-Pakistan cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation have been very fruitful. Both countries signed 14 executive programs on culture, tourism, literature, heritage, art, youth and education.

Chinese performing arts troupes have made several visits to Pakistan for Happy New Year celebrations year by year, and warmly welcomed in Pakistan. With strong support of Pakistan, China Cultural Center in Pakistan has become an important window for the Pakistani people to know more about Chinese culture and society.

It is pertinent to mention that the performance has been widely spread and highly praised, and the special program released online.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, the Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China Cultural Center in Pakistan also posted the performance simultaneous on Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The Gala Performance consisted of seven classic works of art from China and Pakistan, covering Peking Opera, violin concerto percussion, ballet, song, etc., perfectly highlighting the ironclad friendship between the two countries and bringing a successful end to the series of celebration activities for the year 2021.

