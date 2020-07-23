UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zhejiang Export Online Fair For Pakistan To Boost CPhI Trade

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:27 PM

Zhejiang Export Online Fair for Pakistan to boost CPhI trade

Over 50 Chemical Pharmaceutical Ingredient (CPhI) enterprises from China's Zhejiang province attended the 2020 Zhejiang Export Online Fair for Pakistan held in Hangzhou

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Over 50 Chemical Pharmaceutical Ingredient (CPhI) enterprises from China's Zhejiang province attended the 2020 Zhejiang Export Online Fair for Pakistan held in Hangzhou.

According to Han Jie, the Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province, the online fair aims to build a bridge to cement CPhI trade between Pakistan and China's Zhejiang province, as the latter is a main exporter of medicine material, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Hussain Haider, Pakistani Consul General in Shanghai, said that China is Pakistan's largest trading partner. Pakistan's pharmaceutical market and sector offer huge potential for both trade and investment.

This fair is just an opportunity to turn that possibility into a reality.

The consul general also noted that Pakistan is building nine Special Economic Zones across the country, under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chinese enterprises are welcomed to invest in Pakistan and get benefits from the government's incentives policies. Pakistan and China will further strengthen cooperation and economic and trade relations, he added.

Hussain Haider expressed the hope that the trade relations between all weather friends and strategic cooperative partners, Pakistan-China will reach a new level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather China CPEC Hangzhou Shanghai 2020 Market Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir is clear of Coronavirus, eligible to ..

39 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

46 minutes ago

PM involved in Sugar crisis, says Murtaza Wahab

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department begins 2nd stag ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo keeps the world connected with o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.