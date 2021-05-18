Zhob Airport made operational after 3 years with efforts of federal & provincial govt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Zhob Airport was made operational after three years with efforts of federal along with provincial government and Balochistan Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar.

On Tuesday, the first flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK 528 carrying 36 passengers from Karachi International Airport was reached at Zhob Airport.

Provincial Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development and Environment Mitha Khan Kakar, General Manager PIA Bilal and Station Manager Zhob Airport Abdul Shakoor and other senior officials received the passengers of the first flight at Zhob Airport.

The first flight of Pakistan International Airlines 529-Pk 41 passengers left Zhob for Karachi. PIA will have two weekly flights from Zhob on Tuesday and Friday from Karachi to Zhob and from Zhob to Karachi.

Government had fixed a discounted price of Rs 6,500 for passengers.

Provincial Minister for Livestock Mitha Khan Kakar said that revival of Zhob flight has been a long standing demand of the people of Zhob.

He said that Zhob is a historic city and most of the people here have business in major cities of the country.

He said that the closure of PIA flights has been a major problem for the people here and now it has been restored after a great effort which is positive measures of Zhob people and people of Balochistan.

The Minister said that many districts are connected to Zhob district which is also affected by the people of these districts. It was prolong demand of Zhob people and desire that once again the arrival of people and travel difficulties of the people are minimized, he said.

Mitha Khan Kakar and the people of the area expressed special gratitude to the Federal and Government of Balochistan for resuming flights of Pakistan International Airlines from Zhob which is positive steps for passengers of Zhob.