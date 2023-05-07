UrduPoint.com

Zhob-Dhana Sar Blocked Section Opened For Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Zhob-Dhana Sar section of the National highway (N-50) which was blocked by heavy landsliding is opened for traffic.

Heavy landslide was triggered at the Zhob-Dhana Sar section section of the National highway (N-50) resulting in the blocking the route by large stones within 60 to 80 meters.

The spokesperson of National Highway Authority (NHA) told on Sunday that the Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mehmood and Secretary Communications Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha had directed the concerned authorities to open N-50 highway, immediately.

Member NHA West Zone Quetta Shahid Ihsan along with staff and heavy machinery was present at the landslide site to supervise the road rehabilitation work.

The NHA crews removed the heavy landslides and reopened the blocked road and the national highway was open for all kinds of traffic. The officials of the NHA were vigilant day and night to maintain the road network at the highways and it was their priority to provide best travel facilities to the public.

