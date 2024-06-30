Open Menu

Zhob-Dhanasar Section Of N- 50 Reopened For Traffic

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) On the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the blocked highway was restored and reopened by removing stones through heavy machinery at Dhanasar area.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) along with District Administration, Levies and Police personnel reopened the Zhob-Dahanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) for all kinds of traffic which was affected due to landslides at Dhansar.

Spokesperson of Balochistan government on said on Sunday that the NHA crew, district administration, Levies and Police personnel removed the heavy landslides and reopened the blocked road.

Now the national highway N-50 Zhob - Dahnasar was open for all kinds of traffic. A heavy landslide occurred at the Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50 which blocked the highway with large stones.

The Balochistan Chief Minister has congratulated the NHA team, district administration, levies and police personnel, the spokesperson said.

During the closure of the highway, the district administration provided cold water and food items to the passengers, Deputy Commissioner Sana Majabain said.

