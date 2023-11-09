Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic after landslides cleared

National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday reopened the Zhob-Dahanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) for all kinds of traffic which was affected due to landslides at Dhansar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday reopened the Zhob-Dahanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) for all kinds of traffic which was affected due to landslides at Dhansar.

General Manager NHA Balochistan North, Agha Inayat said that N-50 Zhob - Dahnasar is now open for all kinds of traffic.

The NHA officers and staff remained busy removing heavy landslides throughout the blockage, said a news release issued here.

The NHA crew removed the heavy landslides and reopened the blocked road. Now the national highway was open for all types of traffic.

A heavy landslide occurred at the Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50 which blocked the highway with large stones.

According to the details, due to landslides caused by recent heavy rains in Dahanasar, an area adjacent to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the main highway was severely affected and all traffic was suspended.