Open Menu

Zhob-Dhanasar Section Of N- 50 Reopens For Traffic After Landslides Cleared

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopens for traffic after landslides cleared

National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday reopened the Zhob-Dahanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) for all kinds of traffic which was affected due to landslides at Dhansar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) National Highway Authority (NHA) on Thursday reopened the Zhob-Dahanasar section of Dera Ismail Khan- Quetta Highway (N- 50) for all kinds of traffic which was affected due to landslides at Dhansar.

General Manager NHA Balochistan North, Agha Inayat said that N-50 Zhob - Dahnasar is now open for all kinds of traffic.

The NHA officers and staff remained busy removing heavy landslides throughout the blockage, said a news release issued here.

The NHA crew removed the heavy landslides and reopened the blocked road. Now the national highway was open for all types of traffic.

A heavy landslide occurred at the Zhob-Dhanasar section of N-50 which blocked the highway with large stones.

According to the details, due to landslides caused by recent heavy rains in Dahanasar, an area adjacent to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the main highway was severely affected and all traffic was suspended.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Traffic Zhob NHA All Rains

Recent Stories

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

November 9 'Black Day' for Junagarh

8 minutes ago
 Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

Dosti Peshawar Women Literature Festival concludes

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives in accid ..

28 minutes ago
 US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transp ..

US surgeons perform world's first whole eye transplant

25 minutes ago
 Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth dri ..

Finance minister sees DFIs as potential growth drivers

25 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

25 minutes ago
Workshop on improving agricultural productivity co ..

Workshop on improving agricultural productivity concludes

25 minutes ago
 Workshop held for orientation of media regarding n ..

Workshop held for orientation of media regarding newer tobacco, nicotine product ..

25 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmaili ..

FIA arrests four outlaws for harassing, blackmailing girl

17 minutes ago
 Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

Italy sends hospital ship to aid Palestinians

17 minutes ago
 New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand on brink of World Cup semi-finals

17 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for ..

Allama Iqbal presented map of separate country for Muslims: DC Ziatat

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan