Zhob Operation: Minister Admires Valour Of Forces Against Terrorists

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Ali Raza and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed during the operation against terrorists in Zhob

Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Major Ali Raza and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed during the operation against terrorists in Zhob.

He admired the valour of brave soldiers in the operation with the families of the martyrs and shared their grief.

Major Ali Raza and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed were martyred while fighting bravely against terrorists, said the minister in his message while paying respects to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.

The minister said that the Pakistani nation owes the sacrifices of martyrs, adding brave soldiers of security forces killed five terrorists.

He said that the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army and terrorism must be eradicated at any cost.

