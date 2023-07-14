Open Menu

Zhob, Sui Terrorist Attacks’ Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Rawalpindi:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 July, 2023)

Funeral prayers of all the shuhada who embraced shahadat yesterday while valiantly thwarting a full scale terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison & during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore terrorists in Sui were offered at their native towns today with full military honours.

Burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers/ soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

