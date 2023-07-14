Open Menu

Zhob, Sui Terrorist Attacks' Martyrs Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of all, the shuhada, who embraced, shahadat, on Thursday while valiantly thwarting a full-scale terrorists attack on Zhob Garrison and during an intense exchange of fire with hardcore terrorists in Sui were offered at their native towns on Friday with full military honours.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the burial ceremonies were attended by serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and a large number of people from different segments of society.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.

