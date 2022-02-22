Zhongan University China to provide scholarships to IUB students every year

The Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China has allocated numerous scholarships for the students and faculty of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Masters and PhD programs for Fall 2022

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, China has allocated numerous scholarships for the students and faculty of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Masters and PhD programs for Fall 2022.

IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has congratulated the Dean Faculty of Management Sciences Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal for securing these scholarships for IUB students.

Zhongnan University of Economics and Law will give more than twenty scholarships to IUB students and faculty every year.

These scholarships are fully funded that cover the tuition fee, airfare, and living stipend for the scholarship holders.

On the direction of the Vice-Chancellor, the Directorate of International Linkages will process these scholarships for IUB students.

These scholarships will be given in the disciplines of International Law, Statistics, International Trade, Finance, Industrial Economics, World Economy, Accounting, and Intellectual Property Law.

In the selection process, the students will appear in the IUB special test conducted for these scholarships, secure the acceptance letters from the Professors of Zhongnan University and then appear in final interviews.

The selected students will also be given training sessions from the faculty of the Management Sciences. It is worthwhile to mention that Sichuan Agricultural University China is also providing a fully-funded scholarship to IUB students every year.