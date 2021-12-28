UrduPoint.com

Zhongtong Bus To Boost Pakistan's Green, Intelligent Transportation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:09 PM

Zhongtong Bus to boost Pakistan's green, intelligent transportation

Zhongtong Bus, one of the biggest and earliest listed bus manufacturers in China, will continue to strengthen technological innovation to boost the development of Pakistan's green and intelligent transportation, Jaffery, Zhongtong's Representative said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Zhongtong Bus, one of the biggest and earliest listed bus manufacturers in China, will continue to strengthen technological innovation to boost the development of Pakistan's green and intelligent transportation, Jaffery, Zhongtong's Representative said.

The company has provided 80 18-meter hybrid buses for the Green Line Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) Karachi's first modern public transport project, which can handle 135,000 passenger trips per day.

In an interview, Jeffery said that with great responsibility, Zhongtong is truly grateful for the trust of the Pakistani government, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Regarding public transport as one of the main driving force of reforms, Pakistan adopts Zhongtong new N-series for its first batch of new energy public transport in the country's largest city, which will undoubtedly bring epoch-making significance to the upgrading of local public transport system.

Jeffery explained that this new generation of Zhongtong public transport platform will bring Karachi citizens a more convenient and clean travel experience that is intelligent and comfortable.

In order to fit the local road condition, Zhongtong bus specially optimizes its power system for better performance when climbing slopes. In addition, through lightweight design and "Zhongtong Fourth-Generation Energy-Saving Control Technology", the fuel-saving rate of the buses can reach a maximum of 35%. The vehicle is also equipped with 118.4kwh battery. On a single charge, each bus can run 98km with electric power only.

The stops of the Green Line and Orange Line are all designed with modern ticket-selling and check-in facilities, and the vehicles are also equipped with a complete set of intelligent equipment, including omni-directional CCTV cameras, on-board WIFI, automatic stop announcement, online monitoring, audio-visual entertainment facilities, etc.

"In the later stage of the project, we will vigorously promote more intelligent and modern systems to improve local public transport services." Jeffery highlighted.

It is learned that Zhongtong Bus has been selling vehicles in Pakistan for over ten years. In 2017, its high-end buses entered the Pakistani market. In 2020, it won the bid of 100 Karachi BRT, marking its presence in both high-end intercity bus and city bus market.

"Zhongtong has been cooperating with Pakistani agents to build a production line with an annual production capacity of 1,000 buses. Jeffery added, "in the future, high-end buses will be produced locally, which can greatly promote local employment and achieve win-win results." In recent years, more and more Chinese bus and passenger car brands have launched CKD (Completely Knocked Down) cooperation in Pakistan. Commenting on this, Jeffery said that Pakistani people generally have a good impression of Chinese brands and are supportive of their entrance into the local market.

With the unbreakable friendship between China and Pakistan, it is expected that there will be more and more cooperation for the well-being of the people in both countries.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology China Company Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Orange 2017 2020 Market All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlan ..

Jebel Ali Port receives Kaiso Line&#039;s MV Atlantic Pioneer

11 minutes ago
 UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major ..

UAE begins next 50 years with world records, major investments, strategic plans

26 minutes ago
 SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

SEC forms Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee

26 minutes ago
 Majority of Afghan Refugees Airlifted to UK Still ..

Majority of Afghan Refugees Airlifted to UK Still Live in Bridging Accommodation ..

2 minutes ago
 Protection center to be set up for transgender com ..

Protection center to be set up for transgender community

2 minutes ago
 Eight held for possessing weapons:

Eight held for possessing weapons:

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.