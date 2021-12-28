Zhongtong Bus, one of the biggest and earliest listed bus manufacturers in China, will continue to strengthen technological innovation to boost the development of Pakistan's green and intelligent transportation, Jaffery, Zhongtong's Representative said

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Zhongtong Bus, one of the biggest and earliest listed bus manufacturers in China, will continue to strengthen technological innovation to boost the development of Pakistan's green and intelligent transportation, Jaffery, Zhongtong's Representative said.

The company has provided 80 18-meter hybrid buses for the Green Line Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) Karachi's first modern public transport project, which can handle 135,000 passenger trips per day.

In an interview, Jeffery said that with great responsibility, Zhongtong is truly grateful for the trust of the Pakistani government, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Tuesday.

Regarding public transport as one of the main driving force of reforms, Pakistan adopts Zhongtong new N-series for its first batch of new energy public transport in the country's largest city, which will undoubtedly bring epoch-making significance to the upgrading of local public transport system.

Jeffery explained that this new generation of Zhongtong public transport platform will bring Karachi citizens a more convenient and clean travel experience that is intelligent and comfortable.

In order to fit the local road condition, Zhongtong bus specially optimizes its power system for better performance when climbing slopes. In addition, through lightweight design and "Zhongtong Fourth-Generation Energy-Saving Control Technology", the fuel-saving rate of the buses can reach a maximum of 35%. The vehicle is also equipped with 118.4kwh battery. On a single charge, each bus can run 98km with electric power only.

The stops of the Green Line and Orange Line are all designed with modern ticket-selling and check-in facilities, and the vehicles are also equipped with a complete set of intelligent equipment, including omni-directional CCTV cameras, on-board WIFI, automatic stop announcement, online monitoring, audio-visual entertainment facilities, etc.

"In the later stage of the project, we will vigorously promote more intelligent and modern systems to improve local public transport services." Jeffery highlighted.

It is learned that Zhongtong Bus has been selling vehicles in Pakistan for over ten years. In 2017, its high-end buses entered the Pakistani market. In 2020, it won the bid of 100 Karachi BRT, marking its presence in both high-end intercity bus and city bus market.

"Zhongtong has been cooperating with Pakistani agents to build a production line with an annual production capacity of 1,000 buses. Jeffery added, "in the future, high-end buses will be produced locally, which can greatly promote local employment and achieve win-win results." In recent years, more and more Chinese bus and passenger car brands have launched CKD (Completely Knocked Down) cooperation in Pakistan. Commenting on this, Jeffery said that Pakistani people generally have a good impression of Chinese brands and are supportive of their entrance into the local market.

With the unbreakable friendship between China and Pakistan, it is expected that there will be more and more cooperation for the well-being of the people in both countries.