Zhuhai Comking & E-Trade Nexus collaborate to expand EV charging in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) In a major step towards enhancing Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, Zhuhai Comking Electric Co., Ltd., a prominent Chinese company specializing in EV charging stations and piles, has signed an agreement with E-Trade Nexus Private Limited, a leading Pakistani firm, for the sale of EV charging stations and equipment in Pakistan.

E-Trade Nexus is committed to advancing Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s vision for green energy and the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly electric vehicles throughout the country. This collaboration is set to accelerate Pakistan’s shift towards clean and sustainable transportation.

Speaking on the occasion, Najam ul Ghani, Director of Global business at E-Trade Nexus, emphasized the Pakistani government's recent significant reduction in electricity tariffs for EV charging stations. The tariff has been reduced by around 44 percent, from Rs71.10 to Rs39.70 per unit, making EV charging more affordable for both consumers and investors. “This initiative aims to promote EV adoption, lower transportation costs, and reduce the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels,” Najam ul Ghani explained. He also noted that the reduced tariff could potentially cut travel costs by up to three times compared to traditional petrol or diesel vehicles, making electric mobility a much more practical option for the general population.

To support the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, the government has simplified the approval process for setting up charging stations. The registration and operational procedures now take only 15 days through an online portal, encouraging more businesses to invest in EV charging facilities.

As part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to achieve a 30 percent EV adoption rate by 2030, the government is focusing on converting a significant portion of the 30 million two- and three-wheeled vehicles currently in use to electric power. This transition is expected to save the country approximately $165 million annually in fuel import costs, providing a boost to the national economy.

Najam ul Ghani shared that Chinese companies are planning to establish EV charging station manufacturing units in Pakistan. This move is expected to stimulate local production, reduce costs, and accelerate the growth of the green energy sector. By lowering operational costs and fostering infrastructure development, the government aims to attract greater consumer and investor participation in the EV market.

The partnership between Zhuhai Comking Electric Co., Ltd and E-Trade Nexus represents a major milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. With strong government support, reduced tariffs, and streamlined policies, the country is well-positioned to build a robust EV ecosystem.

Zhuhai Comking Electric Co., Ltd is a leading Chinese company specializing in the development and manufacture of EV charging piles and stations. With a solid global presence, the company is committed to providing cutting-edge, efficient, and sustainable EV charging solutions.

E-Trade Nexus Private Limited is a premier Pakistani company focused on green energy solutions and EV infrastructure development. The company is actively working to support the government's clean energy and sustainable transportation initiatives.