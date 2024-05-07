Open Menu

Zi Solar, Trina Solar Join Hands To Accelerate Solar Energy Adoption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Trina Solar, a global leader in solar photovoltaic (PV) and smart energy solutions, and Zi Solar, a prominent engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company have joined hands to collaborate on advancing solar energy adoption nationwide, with a specific focus on deploying 120 MW of solar energy.

Both the companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

With a focus on technology integration, project development, market expansion, and research and development, the partnership aims to drive sustainable energy development and address the growing demand for clean energy solutions.

By leveraging Trina Solar's cutting-edge solar panel technology and Zi Solar's expertise in delivering turnkey solar solutions, the companies are poised to accelerate solar energy adoption nationwide.

Moreover, the deployment of 120 MW of solar energy is expected to have significant environmental benefits, generating 175 GWh of energy per year and resulting in carbon savings of approximately 177,425 tons annually.

This collaboration represents a major step forward in advancing solar energy adoption and underscores the shared commitment of Trina Solar and Zi Solar to create a sustainable energy future for generations to come.

