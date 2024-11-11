Zia Announces Reward Rs50 Million For CTD
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 08:42 PM
The Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, announced a reward of Rs. 50 million and commendation certificates for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and its team for their significant achievements in apprehending terrorists involved in a high-profile case
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar, announced a reward of Rs. 50 million and commendation certificates for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and its team for their significant achievements in apprehending terrorists involved in a high-profile case.
Additionally, recommendations for QPM (Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal) and PPM (President’s Police Medal) awards are being made for the CTD officers and their team.
At a press conference held at the Central Police Office in Karachi on Monday, and according to the press release issued by the Home Minstry ,the minister praised the CTD’s role in the arrest of terrorists involved in the airport attack. Also present were IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG CTD Imran Yaqub Minhas, DIG CTD, and othersenior officers.
The minister elaborated that the investigation identified a suicide attacker, Shah Fahad, with evidence such as the attacker’s hand, vehicle, and other remnants. The attackers’ accomplices included a rickshaw driver, Farhan, and Muhammad Sharif. Additionally, the vehicle used in the attack was registered under the suicide bomber’s
name and purchased from a showroom.
An amount of Rs. 7.1 million was transferred from a bank in Hub for the vehicle purchase, with the funds originating from an account belonging to a man named Saeed Ali, and the attack was further facilitated by a bank employee named Bilal.
According to the investigation, the vehicle used for the suicide attack was prepared at an undisclosed location in Hub. The car was loaded with a chemical known as “paint” combined with RDX for the explosion. A woman named Gul Nisa was used to bring the car to Karachi, and surveillance at the airport was carried out by a person named Javed, who also informed the suicide attacker about the Chinese nationals’ exit from the airport.
The report further revealed that a terrorist named Danish is a technical expert in bomb-making and was nearby during the explosion.
Additionally, Rehman Gul is identified as a facilitator for the BLA, while Bashir Zaib, another terrorist, is reportedly managing operations from abroad.
Recent Stories
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe
Pro-US incumbent claims victory in Palau presidential vote
Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi
Engineers role in national economy highlighted
Situation of dengue reviewed
NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly
PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog battle
ISSI hosts seminar on “Understanding Complexities of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute ..
COP29: Time to act now for global climate action rising to this moment: Romina
Sharjeel Memon discusses ways to enhance cooperation with UAE envoy
No ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s name on TVs, LHC told
Two die, two inured in Surab road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police apprehend 39 from sheesha cafe6 minutes ago
-
Matches between celebrities promote harmony: Governor Kundi6 minutes ago
-
Engineers role in national economy highlighted11 minutes ago
-
Situation of dengue reviewed11 minutes ago
-
NADRA's high fee for succession certificates reaches Punjab Assembly33 minutes ago
-
PHA reveals timeline to reopen parks amid smog battle45 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Understanding Complexities of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”37 seconds ago
-
COP29: Time to act now for global climate action rising to this moment: Romina38 seconds ago
-
Sharjeel Memon discusses ways to enhance cooperation with UAE envoy42 seconds ago
-
No ban on broadcast of Imran Khan’s name on TVs, LHC told1 hour ago
-
Two die, two inured in Surab road mishap2 hours ago
-
Portfolios assigned to two new aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur2 hours ago