Zia appointed Coordinator PAJCCI KP; vows to work tirelessly for promoting Pak-Afghan trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Renowned businessman and former senior vice president (SVP) of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been appointed as Coordinator, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The appointment of Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has been made by PAJCCI Chairman Muhammad Zubair Motiwala.

"Zia ul Haq Sarhadi also holds the post of Director PAJCCI and will perform additional duties as Coordinator PAJCCI KP", reads the appointment order.

The decision has been taken in view of selfless efforts of Zia ul Haq Sarhadi for the promotion of Pak-Afghan trade and in highlighting the problems being faced by business community of both the countries.

While reacting over his appointment, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked Zubair Motiwala for reposing confidence in him by giving him additional charge and duties.

He said the dynamic leadership of Zubair Motiwala was a source of inspiration for all businessmen of the country and "he has helped a lot in removing hindrances being faced by businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan." He expressed the resolve of coming up to the expectations of high ups of PAJCCI by working round the clock to promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and with the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Zia said enhancement of commercial activities was a need of the hour while realizing tough economic challenges faced by country.

He also urged the authorities concerned to give serious consideration to problems faced by business community and take measures for providing ease of doing business.