Zia Assures To Resolve People Problem
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 05:01 PM
Chairman DDAC, MPA Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday met with the delegations from various parts of the constituency at his residence and assured to resolve their problems on priority basi
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) ::Chairman DDAC, MPA Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday met with the delegations from various parts of the constituency at his residence and assured to resolve their problems on priority basis.
Zia listened to their problems and assured them to discuss their problems with high ups and some resolved on the spot.