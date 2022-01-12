UrduPoint.com

Zia Assures To Resolve People Problem

Chairman DDAC, MPA Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday met with the delegations from various parts of the constituency at his residence and assured to resolve their problems on priority basi

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) ::Chairman DDAC, MPA Ziaullah Bangash Wednesday met with the delegations from various parts of the constituency at his residence and assured to resolve their problems on priority basis.

Zia listened to their problems and assured them to discuss their problems with high ups and some resolved on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

