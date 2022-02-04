Zia Bangash hands over cheques to imams, priests

KOHAT, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) ::Following directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, MPA and Chairman DDAC Kohat Ziaullah Khan Bangash Friday handed over cheques of Rs 30,000 each to 300 Imams, priests and pundits from the district.

With distribution of cheques, the process of providing monthly stipends to imams by the provincial government has been started. Assistant Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Atif was also present on the occasion.

Zia Ullah Bangash said the provincial government will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to all the imams. Under this revolutionary project, 600 imams of Kohat district will be given scholarships by the provincial government through which our religious community will be benefited.